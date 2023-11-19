trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689916
NewsLifestyleCulture
INTERNATIONAL MEN’S DAY 2023

International Men’s Day 2023: Check Date, History, Significance And Celebration Here

By fostering open dialogue and celebrating positive contributions, the international men’s day contributes to the ongoing global conversation on gender equality and well-being.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

International Men’s Day 2023: Check Date, History, Significance And Celebration Here File photo

International Men's Day, celebrated annually on November 19, is a global observance focusing on men's well-being, mental health, and positive contributions to society. The day aims to highlight issues such as men's health, gender roles, and the importance of fostering positive masculinity.

International Men's Day serves as a crucial platform to address the multifaceted challenges faced by men and promotes a more nuanced understanding of masculinity. By fostering open dialogue and celebrating positive contributions, the day contributes to the ongoing global conversation on gender equality and well-being.

International Men's Day 2023: History

The inception of International Men's Day dates back to the early 1990s when Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, a Trinidad and Tobago doctor, proposed the idea to celebrate men's achievements and contributions. The first International Men's Day was officially observed on November 19, 1999.

International Men's Day: Significance

International Men's Day provides an opportunity to address and raise awareness about the challenges and issues that men face in today's world. It seeks to promote gender equality and encourage positive role models for men, emphasizing the importance of their mental and physical well-being.

The day also serves as a platform to discuss and challenge stereotypes surrounding masculinity, encouraging open conversations about men's emotions and breaking down societal expectations that may contribute to mental health struggles.

Celebration:

On International Men's Day, various events and activities take place globally to celebrate men's achievements and contributions. These include seminars, panel discussions, health awareness campaigns, and community outreach programs. Organizations and individuals often participate by organizing events that focus on men's health, career development, and fostering positive relationships.

The color blue is commonly associated with International Men's Day, symbolizing peace and solidarity. Social media plays a significant role in spreading awareness, with hashtags like #InternationalMensDay trending to encourage discussions and sharing of experiences.

Focus Areas:

Health:

International Men's Day emphasizes the importance of men's health, addressing issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health challenges. Health campaigns and screenings are often organized to promote early detection and preventive measures.

Gender Roles:

The day encourages a reevaluation of traditional gender roles and stereotypes, promoting a more inclusive and diverse perspective on masculinity. It advocates for men to express their emotions openly and challenges the notion that vulnerability is a sign of weakness.

Positive Masculinity:

Celebrations often highlight positive male role models who have made significant contributions to society. This helps counterbalance negative stereotypes and showcases the diverse ways in which men positively impact their communities.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market