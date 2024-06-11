Jamai Sasthi 2024: Date, History, Significance, And More

West Bengal celebrates the important Hindu festival of Jamai Sasthi. The Hindu calendar places the celebration on the sixth day of the month of Jyestha. It's going to be observed on Wednesday, June 12 this year.

The lunar month's sixth day is referred to as Sasthi, and the name Jamai denotes a son-in-law. Jamai Sasthi is a joyful and celebratory occasion that holds special significance for the Bengali culture. Every year, families gather to commemorate the occasion.

Jamai Sasthi Significance

According to mythology, there once was a woman who insisted that her cat was eating all the food in her house. Goddess Sasthi, who is supposed to ride the cat, was enraged by this. One of the woman's children vanished after she gave birth. In order to appease Goddess Sasthi, she performed rites. The goddess gave her child back, but the woman's in-laws were not happy and wouldn't let her see them. The parents celebrated Sasthi Puja by inviting their son-in-law and daughter home, a custom known as Jamai Sasthi that symbolizes joy and homecoming.

The mother-in-law asks Goddess Sasthi for her blessings at Sasthi Puja so that her sons-in-law and daughters-in-law can flourish. The mother-in-law prepares a lavish feast that includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, and she extends a hearty greeting to the son-in-law. The gift-giving ceremony captures the essence of the occasion, which is to celebrate the happiness of sharing meals with family.

Jamai Sasthi 2024 Rituals

In West Bengal, Jamai Sasthi is a significant holiday, particularly for the Bengali community. The customs connected to Jamai Sasthi are as follows:

Invitation and Welcome

The mother-in-law invites her son-in-law and daughter to visit her house during Jamai Sashti. When they arrive, they are greeted with extreme warmth and hospitality.

1. Morning Rituals

The mother-in-law performs a puja and bathes in the early morning hours in honor of Devi Sashti. A lavish variety of traditional Bengali food is cooked at home.

2. Offerings to Devi Sashti

A dish with rice, durbo (grass), and five different kinds of fruits is part of the ceremonial offering made to Devi Sashti.

3. Blessings

In addition to giving blessings and wishing her son-in-law health and prosperity, the mother-in-law showered her son-in-law with grains and durbo grass.