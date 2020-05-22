Karnataka, Kerala to observe Eid ul-Fitr on May 24

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan comes to an end with much-awaited Eid celebrations after a 30-day long fasting ritual, known as Rozas. Muslims across the globe eagerly wait for Eid to celebrate the festival with much gusto and fervour.

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of the 30-day period of fasting or Rozas. Eid-ul-Fitr is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

On Friday, the crescent moon was not sighted in Kerala. Hence, Eid will be celebrated on May 24 (Sunday).

The Hilal Committee in Kerala took the final call on the sighting of the crescent moon and subsequently decided the date of Eid 2020 festival.

In Karnataka too, the moon was not sighted on Friday. Muslims in this part of India will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on May 24.

Unlike every year, the festivities have been subdued this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. People in most of the countries have been issued advisories to remain indoors so as to protect themselves and help in containing the spread of COVID-19.

According to many beliefs, this annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts for about 29–30 days (usually a month) based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

Ramadan word has Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.