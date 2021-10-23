हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karwa Chauth 2021

Karwa Chauth on October 24: Check out trending Mehendi designs to beautify your hands!

On Karwa Chauth festival, women dress their best and adorn their hands with beautiful Mehendi designs.

Karwa Chauth on October 24: Check out trending Mehendi designs to beautify your hands!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay Image for representational use only

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Karwa Chautwill be marked this year on October 24, Sunday. On this special day, wives pray for their husbands' long life and prosperity. It is also known as Karak Chaturthi in various parts of the country. 

According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik, the special day falls on the fourth day after the full moon. It is largely celebrated in parts of North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well.

On this special festival, women dress their best and adorn their hands with beautiful Mehendi designs. Check out the most trending and easy Henna designs for Karwa Chauth 2021:

KARWA CHAUTH CELEBRATIONS: 

A few days before Karwa Chauth, married women would buy new Karvas (spherical clay pots) -- 7"-9" in diameter and 2-3 litres capacity, decorating them with paint outside. They would make beautiful designs on it. The pots would be filled with items such as bangles, ribbons, homemade candy and sweets, make-up stuff, and small clothes as well.

On the festival day, women would then visit each other and exchange these Karvas too.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Karwa Chauth!

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karwa Chauth 2021Karwa Chauth celebrationskarwa chauth 2021 datekarwa chauth 2021 mehndi designskarva chauth mehndi designeasy karwa chauth mehendi designskarwa chauth henna designs
Next
Story

When is Karwa Chauth 2021? Date, puja muhurat, Chandrodaya timings

Must Watch

PT13M26S

Jammu-Kashmir: Security beefed up ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, to be monitored through drones