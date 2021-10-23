Karwa Chauth on October 24: Check out trending Mehendi designs to beautify your hands!

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Karwa Chautwill be marked this year on October 24, Sunday. On this special day, wives pray for their husbands' long life and prosperity. It is also known as Karak Chaturthi in various parts of the country.

According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik, the special day falls on the fourth day after the full moon. It is largely celebrated in parts of North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well.

On this special festival, women dress their best and adorn their hands with beautiful Mehendi designs. Check out the most trending and easy Henna designs for Karwa Chauth 2021:

KARWA CHAUTH CELEBRATIONS:

A few days before Karwa Chauth, married women would buy new Karvas (spherical clay pots) -- 7"-9" in diameter and 2-3 litres capacity, decorating them with paint outside. They would make beautiful designs on it. The pots would be filled with items such as bangles, ribbons, homemade candy and sweets, make-up stuff, and small clothes as well.

On the festival day, women would then visit each other and exchange these Karvas too.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Karwa Chauth!