Karwa Chauth 2021

When is Karwa Chauth 2021? Date, puja muhurat, Chandrodaya timings

According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik, festival of Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day after the full moon. 

When is Karwa Chauth 2021? Date, puja muhurat, Chandrodaya timings
Pic Courtesy: File photo

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated this year on October 24, Sunday. On this special day, wives pray for their husbands' long life and prosperity. It is also known as Karak Chaturthi in various parts of the country. 

According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik, the special day falls on the fourth day after the full moon. It is largely celebrated in parts of North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well.

KARWA CHAUTH PUJA MUHURAT AND CHANDRODAYA TIMINGS: 

Karwa Chauth on Sunday, October 24, 2021
Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - 05:43 PM to 06:59 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 17 Mins

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:27 AM to 08:07 PM

Duration - 13 Hours 40 Mins

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:07 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 03:01 AM on Oct 24, 2021
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 05:43 AM on Oct 25, 2021  

(as per drikpanchang.com)

As a prep-up to this festival, women buy new clothes and apply henna (Mehendi) on their hands. The whole atmosphere is filled with festive spirit and can be felt in the air.

Here's wishing all a very Happy Karwa Chauth!

 

