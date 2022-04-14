Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Facts, WhatsApp, Facebook and text messages

New Delhi: The auspicious and one of the most revered festivals of Mahavir Jayanti is being celebrated this year on April 14. It is considered to be one of the main festivals of the Jain community. The festival is dedicated to the birth of Lord Mahaveer—the 24th and the last Tirthankar of Avasarpini.

MAHAVIR JAYANTI FACTS:

- According to Jain scriptures and religious texts, Lord Mahaveer was born on the 13th day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra in the year 599 BCE (Chaitra Sud 13).

- Mahavir Jayanti celebrates the birthday of Lord Mahavir. He is said to be the twenty-fourth and the last Tirthankara (Teaching God).

- Lord Mahaveer was named 'Vardhamana', referring to the 'one who grows', because of the increased prosperity in the kingdom at the time of his birth.

- As a son of King Siddartha and Queen Trishala, Mahavir was born at Kundalagrama in Bihar. He spent 12 years of his life as an ascetic after abandoning everything at the age of 30.

- It is said that Mahavir, had exemplary control over his senses, and attained nirvana at 72. Then, he preached spiritual freedom for the rest of his life.

- People from the Jain community also engage in charitable acts such as saving animals from slaughter or feeding the needy on the occasion.

- Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated every year on the 8th day of the holy period of “Paryushana”.

Prayers are offered in his name and Mahavir's teachings are recited on this day.

