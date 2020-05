Mohini Ekadashi, Buddha Purnima, Eid: List of festivals in May, mark your calendars, folks!

New Delhi: The month of May brings with itself a handful of festivals, including Budh Purnima and Eid, and important day and events which have a significant value. It starts with Labour Day, which falls on May 1 and ends with World No Tobacco Day on May 31. Today, on May 3, we are celebrating Mohini Ekadashi and World Laughter Day.

As some of the important festivals are round the corner, we thought of collating them in one place for an easy approach.

Take a look at all of the festivals and important days here and mark them on your calendars.

May 1: May Day or Labour Day

May 3: World Laughter Day, Mohini Ekadashi

May 4: Parasuram Dwadashi

May 5: Pradosh Vrat

May 6: Narsingh Jayanti

May 7: Buddha Purnima, Rabindra Nath Tagore Jayanti

May 8: Narad Jayanti

May 10: Mother’s Day

May 14: Vrishabh Sankranti

May 18: Bhadrakali Jayanti

May 19: Pradosh Vrat

May 20: Masik Shivratri

May 22: Shani Jayanti, Vat Savitri, Jamaat-Ul-Vida

May 23: Rohini (For Jains)

May 24: Eid

May 25: Maharana Pratap Jayanti

May 26: Vinayak Chaturthi

May 30: Dhumavati Jayanti, Vrishabh Vrat and Durgashtami Vrat

May 31: Mahesh Navami, World No Tobacco Day