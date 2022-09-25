Navratri 2022: What foods to eat and avoid for diabetics while fasting

We worship Goddess Durga on Navratri, one of the most important Hindu festivals. During Navratri, many people traditionally fast. And enjoying the numerous vrat-friendly dishes at this time is a thrill. For people who have diabetes, it could be somewhat difficult. If you have diabetes, you must be very careful about what you eat. You must make sure that the blood sugar level is maintained, particularly while fasting. So, here are some suggestions for you if you have diabetes and have decided to fast during Navratri.

1) Avoid potatoes as much as possible

Diabetes patients must exercise extreme caution in this aspect. Keep in mind that moderation is vital. Avoid enjoying potatoes as a vegetable. Instead, you may substitute potatoes for the roti and serve it with veggie salad or curd on the side. This alone might qualify as dinner. But avoid choosing too many potato options.

2) Eat only kuttu flour or singhara flour

If you have diabetes, choose Rotis made with singhara or kuttu flour. Singhara atta's fibres take some time to digest. Furthermore, it enables a slow release of sugar by the body, preventing excessively high sugar levels. Diabetic patients can continue eating normally while fasting. It is only possible to substitute the flour mentioned above, such as kuttu or singhara atta, for their cereal. These two ingredients are quite healthy. Additionally, these must be chosen over others because of their low to the moderate glycemic index.

3) Rely on dairy

Make a deliberate effort to consume from a range of protein sources. You cannot have certain pulses while fasting. As a result, you must rely on alternative protein foods that you can eat when fasting, like milk, curd, or paneer.

4) Avoid fried foods

Many fried dishes are cooked during Navratri when everyone is fasting. Avoid eating such items. Make sure you have a diet plan in place in advance if you have diabetes. If possible, think about grilling, baking, or even steaming the dish instead of deep-frying it.

5) Drink plenty of Water and Fluids

It is advisable to include low-calorie beverages such as green tea, lemon water, lassi, chaach, mattha, pudina water, etc. During these days of fasting, it is best to stay healthy and not spike your blood sugar.

Managing diabetes is simple and less complicated during Navratri. Being adaptable is key. It's essential to recognise the symptoms of high and low blood sugar levels. Always carry water and a snack with you just in case. When necessary, medical assistance is essential. Avoid impulses and look for healthy alternatives instead. Diabetes won't ever prevent you from enjoying the delights of celebrations if you have the correct mindset and make proper Navratri diet plans.

