On Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan day, Sudarsan Pattnaik shares breathtaking sand art creation

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on August 5 (Wednesday), sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a breathtaking sand art at Odisha's Puri beach to mark the day. He created a replica of the Ram Temple at the beach ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony.

"Jai Sri Ram ... On the auspicious day of foundation stone-laying ceremony for Ram Mandir Ayodhya by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha," Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote.

#JaiShriRam ...On the auspicious day of foundation stone laying ceremony for #RamMandirAyodhya by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji .My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/vI9u79OWKl — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 5, 2020

It's a historic day for several devotees of Lord Ram across the world as PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The ground-breaking ceremony will also be attended by 175 other distinguished guests.

The grand celebrations for the Bhoomi Pujan started at 8 am while PM Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony at an auspicious time in the afternoon.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in and around Ayodhya, along with strict COVID-19 protocols.