Pitru Pakash 2022: Muhurat and rituals to perform at home

Pitru Paksha 2022: On Anant Chaturdashi, after saying goodbye to Lord Ganesha, the 15-day Pitru Paksha or Shradh period begins. It begins on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada and concludes on the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar.

The Shraadh rituals for our ancesters are carried out during the Pitru Paksha period. The departed spirits of our ancestors are thought to find peace through food offerings and Tarpan, showering their blessings on the family. According to myth, the Shradh rituals help the ancestors in achieving moksha, or salvation.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Dates

The Pitru Paksha will start on September 10 (Saturday) and end on September 25 this year (Sunday). The Kutup Muhurat, Rohina Muhurat, and Aparahna Kaal times for September 10 are as follows:

Kutup Muhurat: 11.53 am to 12.43 pm

Rohina Muhurat: 12.43 pm to 1.33 pm

Aparahna Kaal: 1:33 pm to 4:03 pm

Pitru Paksha 2022: Rituals to perform at home

- The family's oldest member bathes, dons new clothing, and wears a Kush grass ring on this particular day.

- Kush Grass is used to conjure the dead and is revered as a goodwill offering.

- A wooden table that is kept facing south is then covered with a white cloth.

- The ancestor's portrait is then set down on a table that has been covered in barley and black sesame seed.

- Following that, rice balls known as pind daan are offered to the deceased.

- The rice balls to be offered are made with honey, rice, goat's milk, sugar, and occasionally barley.

- After that, water, flour, barley, kush, and black sesame seeds are combined to make the Tarpan offering.

- After the offerings are finished, food is offered to the brahmins on the last day by inviting them home and making them comfortable and also by distributing to the less fortunate.