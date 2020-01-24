Republic Day 2020: Send these top WhatsApp, text and Facebook messages to your loved ones

New Delhi: As the nation gears up to celebrate the 71st Republic Day on January 26 this year, we thought of sharing some patriotic messages for you to share with your near and dear ones.

Here's a list of best WhatsApp, text and Facebook messages for Republic Day:

1. On this Republic Day, let us take pride in being from the land of noble souls and freedom fighters who put their lives at stake to let this nation be free and flourishing. Jai Hind

2. A big salute to all the freedom fighters - known or lesser known, popular and anonymous. For it was they who led the struggle and helped in a beautiful nation building - India.

3. This Republic Day, let us pledge to keep our neighbourhood clean and tidy. This would, in turn, keep diseases at bay and make India prettier and healthier. Jai Hind

4. Republic day is not just about flaunting our patriotic zest or a one-day celebration. We shall understand the true meaning of Independence only if we acknowledge the selfless sacrifices of freedom fighters, the thankless services of our defense forces and the infinite contributions of our farmers. Ignite the undying spirit of nationalism within. Jai Hind.

5. We can contribute a lot towards nation-building by:

- paying our taxes on time

- taking care of public property

- taking an active part in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

- preserving national monuments and heritage sites

- celebrating the diverse cultures and traditions of our country

And last but not the least, respecting the law of the land. Jai Hind.

Let us all unite and pledge to make our Motherland a beautiful nation which is home to diverse cultures, races and ethnicity. Respect all and shower gratitude. Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Jai Hind!

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Republic Day!