Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami 2019: Puja Muhurat, Tithi and Vidhi

Saraswati-The Goddess of art, science and learning is worshipped by millions across the globe. The Goddess, who holds a Veena in her hand and is dressed in white is known to bestow knowledge and wisdom on her devotees. Saraswati enlightens ignorant minds, instills them the urge to expand their understanding and lead a life that devoid of darkness.

A number of Hindus celebrate Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, a festival that marks the arrival of the spring season. This year, the festival falls on February 9.

The best time to perform Saraswati Puja is the Puvahana Kal, which stretches from sunrise till noon. However, there are many Purohits, who believe the Puja can be performed anytime between the tithi.

Here are the Panchami Tithi, Vidhi and Saraswati Puja timings as per drikpanchang.com

Panchami Tithi timings:

The Tithi begins on February 9 at 12:25 and ends on February 10 at 14:08.

The Vasant Panchami Puja Muhurta is from 12:26 to 12:35.

Saraswati Puja Vidhi:

Those who have very young children can initiate their education on this auspicious day and this ritual is known as Vidya-Arambham or Akshar-Abhyasam.

Wear yellow clothes if possible.

Prepare Prasad that’s yellow in colour – for instance saffron sweet rice pudding, laddu , pineapple suji halwa etc and buy yellow flowers to offer to the Goddess.

How to perform Saraswati Puja:

Place a photo or an idol of Goddess Saraswati on a wooden platform with a red/yellow cloth spread on it.

Keep the books of your children, a pen/pencil/slate at the Goddess’s feet.

Light a brass or an earthen lamp. (Use ghee/mustard oil or sesame oil).

Light a few incense stick.

Invite Maa Saraswati with utmost devotion to accept your prayers and offerings.

Put a tika with chandan and kumkum on the Goddess’s forhead.

Chant the shloka –

कुन्देन्दुतुषारहारधवला या शुभ्रवस्त्रावृता

वीणावरदण्डमण्डितकरा या श्वेतपद्मासना।

ब्रह्माच्युत शंकरप्रभृतिभिर्देवैः सदा वन्दिता

मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती निःशेषजाड्यापहा॥

Devi Saraswati

Who is as beautiful as the jasmine flower,

Who is dressed in white, who holds a Veena in one hand and is seated on a white lotus,

Who is admired by Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, the Devas and the Gods,

Bless me by eliminating the ignorance in me.

Offer yellow flowers, the sweet preparations and a kalash full of water.

Perform Saraswati Aarti.

Close your eyes and pray to the Goddess to bless you with knowledge and wisdom.