Shubho Mahalaya 2020: Here's why Bengalis listen to Birendra Krishna Bhadra's recital of Mahishasura Mardini

New Delhi: The much-awaited auspicious occasion of Durga Puja is knocking at the door. Mahalaya marks the advent of the Goddess Durga into the battle to end evil forces. For Bengalis, Mahalaya means the first day of the much-awaited Pujo. It marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and end of Pitra Paksha.

Mahalaya, this year is celebrated on September 17.

Every Bengali household wakes up at 4 am in the morning, tunes into the radio to listen to the recital of Mahishasura Mardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra on the occasion of Mahalaya. Eight decades after it was first recorded, his reverberating voice still rules the heart of every Bengali. It is not just an important day but an emotion as it ends the year-long wait for Durga Puja, the most important festival celebrated by Bengalis.

Mahalaya officially marks the end of Shradh or Pitru Paksha and marks the beginning of Durga Puja festivities. It is believed that goddess Durga arrives on earth on the day of Mahalaya.

The 90-minutes long musical piece was composed in 1931. Scripted by Bani Kumar it is a combination of hymns, devotional Bengali music all rolled into one. It describes the journey of Maa Durga and her triumph over evil. A listener goes through a myriad of emotions while listening to it as Bhadra's sonorous voice brings everything to life.

Durga Puja usually takes place during September or October, the month of Ashvin according to the Gregorian calendar. Several Durga Puja pandals are set up where the Goddess is placed and those are beautifully decorated.

Besides the majestic idol of Goddess Durga fighting the asura, sitting on the fierce lion with a trident (Trishul) in her hand, Goddess Saraswati, Lakshmi, Ganesha and Kartikeya idols are also worshipped.

This year, Durga Puja is from October 22 to 26.

Shubho Mahalaya to all our readers!