Solar eclipse 2021: When, where, how to watch first Surya Grahan of 2021 in India

Solar eclipse is a natural phenomena that occur at least twice in a year. According to astronomers, at least two solar eclipses will be visible in India in 2021. These eclipses will be will be witnessed in different parts of India. Check the date, time and visibility details of solar eclipses in India in 2021.

Solar Eclipses in 2021

June 10: The first Solar Eclipse of 2021 would take place on June 10, 2021 and it will be witnessed from much of Europe, much of Asia, North Africa, West Africa, much of North America, Atlantic and Arctic.

In India, the first solar eclipse of 2021 would start around 1:42 pm IST and conclude at 6:41 pm.



December 4: The last solar eclipse of 2021 will be visible on December 4, 2021. The soalr eclipse would be visible in South in Australia, South in Africam South in America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

The last solar eclipse of 2020 occurred on December 14 (Monday) and it lasted in India for around five hours. The last solar eclipse 2020 started at 07:03 in the evening in India and will end at 12:23 pm.

It is widely believed in India that solar eclipse affects our sun signs and astrologers also claim that solar eclipse affect our lives too.

In India, people follow some rules during the solar eclipse. Many people refrain from using a sharp object during the solar eclipse. Pregnant women are advised not to venture outside the home during solar eclipse. The timings of solar eclipse is considered inauspicious by many and this is one of the main reasons why people do not do anything important during this time.