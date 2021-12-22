Special 2022 horoscope: Will Saturn's transit from Capricorn to Aquarius affect other zodiac signs?

New Delhi: New Year 2022 horoscope predictions: Just like every new year, many have been asking me about the future of the year 2022. 2021 has been the year of pervasive digital technology in day to day life. Today we are more connected digitally and the challenges and advantages of digital life will be seen for long.

Astrological Prediction for New Year 2022:

The year 2021 has been a mixed bag and a year of recovery for many of us after 2020. A couple of years ago, a few Astrologers, including myself, predicted that the world would see some turmoil around 2019-2022. Over the past two years, the world has indeed seen a lot of changes.

COVID-19 is here to stay for a while, but such is the adaptability of humankind, that we can live with it.

In 2022, as the economy improves, things will start becoming more exciting and intriguing. We may have to change with time and adapt to newer thought processes. The digital economy, culture and way of life will all have an impact on the way the Dharma and Karma will be interpreted in times to come.

Time will bring the new order, and those of us who are slow to embrace this newer order will find it harder to adapt to this new environment. The transformation has begun, and the pandemic has brought significant changes to society.

SPECIAL ASTRO PREDICTIONS OF 2022:

Astrologically speaking, 2022 will be the start of a new beginning. Jupiter has already transited and is now in the 11th House of Aquarius from Kaal Purusha. Many may have felt or seen some changes in the global economy as Jupiter has moved from debilitated Capricorn this year.

By April 2022, Jupiter will transit to Pisces, its own house, and the house where Jupiter is at peace and in a philosophical and spiritual state of mind. We will see many countries overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic. The nations will start focusing on curing rather than battling COVID. The well-being of the people will become the new focus for nations.

SATURN'S TRANSIT FROM CAPRICORN TO AQUARIUS:

Saturn will transit from its house Capricorn to one more of its own house, Aquarius, which is the 11th house from Kaal Purusha.

It is the house of gains, where Saturn is at its best when one's work demonstrates transformation and charity. Saturn will then shower immense benefits to those who are highly charitable and focus on engaging in social services. All the vigorous efforts and challenges that the nations and people have gone through should see results during this time.

So, the year starts with Saturn still in its own house Capricorn, where Karma and arduous work will still be emphasized. The transition of gains and development will be seen gradually as the year progresses and from April, people will see the outcome.

Additionally, Rahu is in Taurus, in exaltation in the second house of family and wealth from Kaal Purusha. From April 2022, Rahu will transit to Aries. The illusionary planet’s impact will be normalized, and it will be like pre- COVID times.

Transit Saturn aspecting Rahu from Aquarius from 3rd and Ketu from 10th will ensure that the Rahu transit will be beneficial for the next year.

Saturn will transit to Aquarius from April and the impact of the Sade Sati of Saturn will be felt on Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. People born of Moon Sign Pisces, may not feel the effect due to the presence of Jupiter in its own house and Saturn in its own house.

The mantra for success in 2022 is simple:

Keep working hard and luck will support you along the way. Develop, build, and invest in relationships to start a new order or business, to gain success in the long run.

The stars are aligned and indicate a pattern that the economy and general wellbeing are on the horizon, and one must align in the way the planets behave to maximize returns.

For some, the returns are financial, for some the returns of family well-being and for some it may be health and for some, it is a spiritual journey. Whatever is your objective, align with the stars and follow their nature, and you will succeed in your endeavours.

