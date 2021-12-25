हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tulsi Puja Diwas 2021

Tulsi Pujan Diwas 2021 is celebrated on Christmas - Here's why!

On Tulsi Puja Diwas 2021, many devotees thronged social media to extend their wishes as well. 

Tulsi Pujan Diwas 2021 is celebrated on Christmas - Here&#039;s why!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay Image for representational use only

New Delhi: On December 25 every year, along with Christmas, Tulsi Pujan Diwas is celebrated in the country. On this day, the holy basil plant aka Tulsi is worshipped and also planted. 

TULSI PUJA DIWAS 2021

The Tulsi plant (basil leaves) are considered highly auspicious in Hinduism, and it is also loaded with medicinal values. Shri Yog Vedant Seva Samiti organizes the celebration of Tulsi Pujan Diwas annually on December 25 - Christmas. 

BENEFITS OF TULSI PLANT:

 - It is considered to be a blessing for good health and is called 'queen of herbs'
 - Tulsi tea is consumed to treat the common cold and flu. 
 - Regular intake of Tulsi leaves also help in preventing cough etc.
 - It helps in keeping the body fit.

On Tulsi Puja Diwas, many devotees thronged social media to extend their wishes as well. The holy basil plant is worshipped in many Hindi households with water, sandalwood (Chandan), Vermillion (Sindoor), rice, flowers among other things. 

Happy Tulsi Pujan Diwas to all!

 

