Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from April 16 to April 22

Aries

Whatever the situation or circumstances, take command of it. An older mature woman in your life will step up to guide and support you. If you have been working on a project or assignment, it will be finished and well appreciated. Some good financial opportunities might be coming your way. Your love life will be balanced; go with the flow but ensure there is an equal give and take of emotions & feelings to build a level of trust & mutual respect.

Taurus

There may be some conflict in your relationship as either you or your partner may indulge in petty arguments and disagreements. You also need to be patient as there may be some delay in commitment. You may travel abroad for your work or job. Those in business may consider expansion. You will start seeing the results of the hard work and efforts in the past. Your financial condition will improve.

Gemini

A week of being patient and slow but steady results. Financial security will be your primary concern, but do not take any hasty decisions regarding job change. Work hard and plan to ensure success. Things will get a bit slow and boring in your love life. You may have put a lot of time and effort into your relationship, but it may not be enough. You and your partner will have to work together to make things better.

Cancer

Whatever you do, be wise and rational. Any decision taken should be well thought out and executed. You will make steady progress in your work, and your projects will move into the next phase. Obstacles will get removed, and you will be able to manoeuvre out of difficult situations. It is best to avoid any investments at this time.

You may not have time for a relationship or intimacy this week. You will spend so much time in your head that little will be left for your heart. Some friction in the home environment is foreseen.

Leo

Your diligence, hard work and attention to detail will pay off. You are on the right track. Be methodical and stick to the plan. If you aspire to start a venture, this is your cue. Finances will be stable, and you will be able to plan your expenditures well. Your bond with your partner will get stronger, but there is a need for balance in relationships. Don't be aggressive, but be calm & composed while resolving any differences. Avoid being bossy.

Virgo

You will receive positive news about the job interview that you may have given. It would help if you took some time out to put clear plans in place, work on a strategy and think about how you can achieve your dreams and goals. For couples, it’s a great time to nurture their bond and intimacy. There will be love, optimism and energy in your relationship. If you are single, be open, you are ready to meet someone new.

Libra

Any stalemate in love will be getting over. Be ready to express love, and your feelings will be reciprocated. Obstacles in your relationship will disappear, enabling you to deepen your love. The work environment will get better; there will be support and compassion. Collaborate with like-minded professionals to finish your task or achieve a goal. Partnerships built on trust will be supportive & rewarding.

Scorpio

Your relationship will progress at a pace now. If you are single, you are likely to meet someone. Your work or business will make swift progress, and your projects will thrive. There will be opportunities coming your way and challenges, but you will be able to overcome them with determination and focus.

Sagittarius

You may be feeling overwhelmed & stressed in your work or personal life. You need some quiet time to pause & view things from a higher perspective. You and your partner may need some peacetime. Some time away may help you reconnect in a better way. There will be success and satisfaction in work. You will move forward in your career & reap the rewards and receive the recognition you deserve. There could be a promotion or a new job.

Capricorn

You may receive emotional as well as financial support from your partner. They will be supportive and helpful in achieving your goals. Maintain a balance by spending time with your partner without making it look like an effort; give and reciprocate your partner's emotions. You may be predisposed to unkind words from your boss or colleagues. Beware of deception and breach of trust in business dealings. There could be major disagreements within the workplace or with the business associates/clients.

Aquarius

Things may not go your way or as planned. You may not feel happy and motivated. Watch your finances closely; there could be some financial loss. Seek support from those in a similar position. In your relationship, you will feel ignored by your partner and not get their time and attention. There could be rejection by someone you were getting close to. Pay attention to your health.

Pisces

Your personal life will be filled with positive energy, and there will be harmony at home; it will help you sail through the rough time. There will be commitment, affection and passion in your relationship; Your partner will be emotionally supportive. The work environment could be hostile, and you will face challenges from people in the organisation. Don’t make enemies and avoid all kinds of confusion and unnecessary debates. Take care of your money and control unnecessary expenses.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)