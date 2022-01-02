Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from January 2 to January 8, 2022

Aries

It's a good week for you, and positive things will happen in your career, business, job and finances. The outcome of what you do professionally will be affirmative. If you have been working hard on a project or an assignment, you will start seeing results. Your hard work and efforts will pay off. You will win recognition for your work. But in love, emotional anguish, heartache, relationship trouble is indicated. You may suffer betrayal of some kind in a close relationship or friendship.

Taurus

This week brings happiness and celebrations that come with achieving a goal or reaching a milestone. Reunion or meeting past love is is on the cards. Love and affection will be fully expressed and reciprocated. Weddings or engagement formalisation for some may happen. Your work or business will make progress, and your projects will thrive. There will be opportunities coming your way. Finances will be stable.

Gemini

Stable family life is foreseen that will help you unwind. You will be surrounded by friends, family, creating fond memories. It is an emotionally fulfilling time. Nurture your connection with children and the elders of the family. Some positive and valuable information related to job, contract or property is coming your way. Be ready to take action as you see the opportunity, but there could be some delays. Don't overspend.

Cancer

This is an excellent week for couples. You will find that the two of you are enjoying a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous time together. So it's time to indulge a little and treat yourselves. Money is coming to you as a couple. You will make money through your creative endeavours. Your ideas will flourish, and you will have the strength to execute your plans. You will be able to make sound financial decisions but spend carefully.

Leo

Your love interest or potential partner may express their love and affection; however, they may not be ready yet to commit. You may need more clarity about your feelings towards your partner and your choices in the relation. Try to distinguish between reality and fantasy. At work, you will now start enjoying the fruits of your efforts. Bring your talents and skills together to achieve results. An investment or monetary venture will come to fruition.

Virgo

You will have to make an extra effort to win your partner's attention; they may be focussing on something else. There may be a lack of agreement & misunderstandings. Don't be stubborn and try to be more cooperative, flexible, and understand others' points of view. You will take charge of things at work and be hands-on in projects. At this time, if you start something new or begin a new venture with your partner, it will reap profits and bring material gains.

Libra

A harmonious home environment and commitment in a relationship will bring happiness and contentment to your life. The mood will be happy, and you will be spending a lot of time with family. This week promises that everything will fall in place, bringing joy & a sense of satisfaction. This week brings opportunity, rewards and success. Professional endeavours will yield positive results. There is financial abundance and good fortune.

Scorpio

Your relationship is set to move forward. You will be spending quality time with your spouse. Going on a vacation is on the cards for some of you, and it will bring you closer and spice up your love life. Be realistic, practical with money, and follow a cautious approach towards your finances. Keep your temper under check and stay away from any confrontation and arguments with your seniors or boss.

Sagittarius

Your relationship with your spouse will be profound, and you may feel emotionally vulnerable from time to time effect. You will be sincere and devoted to your relationship. Be prepared to give without expecting much in return. Avoid any arguments and debates. At work, you will enjoy a strong position and get the opportunity to showcase your leadership qualities. Be cautious with money & investments.

Capricorn

Your love life may get a little slow this week. It's time to infuse some romance and excitement into your relationship. There will be an underlying restlessness and the feeling that something is not correct; as a result, you may overlook anything positive happening around you. There will be added pressure at work, making you feel tired. All you need is rest and time away from the hectic routine to recharge your batteries and get back on track.

Aquarius

There will be an imbalance between your personal and work life. While there will be bliss on the domestic front, some volatility and unpredictability are expected on the career or professional front. There will be love and harmony at home, and your partner or spouse will be supportive of you. There is a change in your job or career. Restructuring in business or the workplace is expected. Watch your expenses closely.

Pisces

There will be commitment, practicality, and groundedness in relationships. Your relationship will move into the next phase and become more committed. Formalisation of marriage or engagement is also indicated for some. Financially and professionally, you will grow this week as things fall in place as expected. Steps taken on the work front are likely to yield good results. You may be elevated into a position of prominence on the social front.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)