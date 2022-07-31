Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from July 31 to August 6

Aries

This week brings stability and a profound commitment to your relationship. However, do not be possessive or controlling, as it may hurt your partner's feelings. Be supportive of your partner. Settling down is also on the cards for some of you. You will start seeing the result of your hard work and efforts at work. Continue working towards your goal; the investment and effort you put in now will pay off later.

Taurus

You may face some problems at work or in your career. Be persistent and focus on one thing instead of multitasking. Watch your income and money closely. Spend wisely and do not take any loans or make any investments. You may be dealing with difficult relationships, or your partner might be dominating or controlling and may want things to happen their way. It could also mean loss of freedom. For singles, this is not a good time to enter a new relationship or date.

Gemini

Your relationship will have romance, and your partner will be affectionate and caring. If you are single, you are like to meet someone you will have an instant liking for. If you like someone, it's time to let them know how you feel about them. You may become a victim of fraud, betrayal or cheating at work. You need to revise your plans and strategy. Avoid making any investments at this time.

Cancer

You will remain focused on work and deadlines. Go out and meet people and strengthen your networking skills; it will help you achieve your career or business goals. Don’t get too absorbed in work; take time out for yourself. The relationship with family and partner will be calm, but you will want some time and space to yourself. Do not overthink. Spend time planning for something you have been nurturing for some time.

Leo

In love, you will be at your best, go all out, express your feelings and spend time with your partner. Get involved with people you love and share happiness with your loved ones and friends. You will be fully geared to take on the challenges and prepared for the journey ahead. Financial security will be your primary concern, but do not take any hasty decisions regarding job change. Work hard and plan to ensure success.

Virgo

You will be dedicated & committed to your work. If you have been working towards a goal, your efforts will pay off. There could be a new job or starting a business where your skills will be put to use. Financially, there will be stability as a result of careful planning & hard work. Your love life might feel stuck and not moving forward. You may not know how to articulate what you’ve been thinking or feeling. So, you may need some time to figure things out.

Libra

This week is marked by a sense of restlessness and the feeling of something missing. Whether single or married, it seems like you have too much going on in your life right now, trying to balance your life and perhaps trying to please your partner. You may have to decide on the future of your relationship. Professionally, you may be walking away from your job or a career change. Be careful with money as there could be some financial loss.

Scorpio

There will be love, commitment and partnership based on shared values. Entering a mutually beneficial partnership with a friend or a business associate is indicated. You and your partner will have mutual respect and understanding for one another. Those hoping to find love are likely to meet their potential partner. There will be financial stability & you will be taking care of your expenses. Be practical with money and wise with expenses.

Sagittarius

Your relationship will have love, caring, emotional fulfilment and security. You will enjoy deeper love at this moment. Be open and honest about your feelings and emotions but don't expect too much from people around you. Treat your partner with love and affection. The stress in your work seems to be increased, leaving you worried about your workload, stability, security and what happens in the future. You may be chasing deadlines while coping with a lack of resources and support from coworkers.

Capricorn

You will be fierce and strong-willed towards achieving your goal. You may consider working on a new idea, a project that utilises your intellect, Obstacles will get removed, and success is on its way. Stay focussed, and don’t let anything distract you. This is the week of commitment and promises in your relationship. You need to be patient and will have to put in equal effort to make your bond grow stronger.

Aquarius

You and your partner will enjoy good times together and express your feelings freely. Singles stand a good chance of finding love or meeting someone. You will get support or guidance from an older male at the workplace. There will be financial security and stability but be balanced in your approach, i.e. neither neglect finances nor get over focussed on money.

Pisces

There could be some differences or misunderstandings with your spouse. There may be a lack of commitment in your relationship. If there is someone you are interested in, he or she may not be looking at a serious long-term relationship at the moment. You will be content with the money flow and acknowledgement coming your way. Your position in your workplace will be secure.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)