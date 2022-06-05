Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from June 5 to June 11

Aries

Channel all your energy and enthusiasm into what you love and are passionate about. It’s a great time to nurture your bond and intimacy. There will be love, optimism and energy in your relationship. However, you may face disappointment & feel upset over some confusion or arguments. You could be forced to change or leave your job even if you are not ready to do so and the circumstances are not favourable. Be wise with money, and do not make any investments.

Taurus

There will be a lot of communication & positive news about love & career. If you have initiated something new, it will pick up the pace. Your initiatives will speed up, and you will be busy. There will be a job offer or an opportunity to start a new line of business. In love and relationships, patience is the key; go with the flow and do not rush. You need to invest time and effort into your relationship for a strong foundation.

Gemini

It is an emotionally fulfilling time. Communication within the family and with the partner will improve. However, there may be a need to resolve a conflict or doubts with your partner. Stay focussed and in control of things at work, business, and career. You may receive support and guidance from a mature older man at the workplace or in business. Discipline and structure will provide success.

Cancer

A significant change could lead to a complete transformation of your relationship or the beginning of a new phase of your life together. It could mean breaking up or letting go of a relationship or friendship that no longer works for you. Some disturbance on the professional front is foreseen. Be polite and flexible to get things done. Try to stay calm in case of disagreements. You may get so caught up in work that you neglect your personal life or health.

Leo

You will be moving from one level to another in your professional life. Do not hesitate or over assess the situation. Take risks, but plan. There could be the start of a new job, venture or career path. Move forward with an open mind and a positive mind. It’s time to infuse some excitement and passion into your relationship. Believe in your partner; they will not give up on you so easily. Be practical and realistic.

Virgo

You are likely to excel and prosper in your work and business. You will receive good news relating to money, property or finances. Hard work is expected to see you get rewarded and recognised at the workplace. Some of you are likely to get a promotion or increment in your job. If you have been working hard on a project or an assignment, you will start seeing results. Your hard work and efforts will pay off. You will win recognition for your work. There will be financial stability, but do not neglect savings.

Libra

You can be sure that things will be moving in the right direction in love. There will be love, respect and mutual understanding on the home front. The bond between you and your partner will strengthen, and there will be more profound commitment and mutual understanding. Your position at work will be secure. Maintain a check on your limiting beliefs and see what stops you from trying something new. Investments in property or a small business are indicated, and they may bring future dividends.

Scorpio

You will notice progress in your projects and financial stability. You will witness the fruits of your hard work and efforts. There will be sufficient resources to spend on yourself and support others. There will be surprises, fun, excitement, and good news. Starting a family is also on the cards for some of you. Explore new ways to express your love and infuse some romance in your relationship.

Sagittarius

There could be a job offer which you may find appealing. It is an action-packed time, and you will get inundated with phone calls, emails and messages. In business, you may consider adding a new vertical or expanding the existing line of business. In love, there will be commitment, and you will make extra efforts to make things work with your partner. Singles may meet a potential partner through work or at the workplace.

Capricorn

If things have felt difficult recently, they are about to change for the better. It’s time to appreciate everything you have in life, including your family, friends, work, and health. Your relationship with your partner will get deeper & meaningful. If you have worked hard at work, you will have all the reasons to celebrate. Your positivity and teamwork will help you achieve success in ongoing projects. A job offer or promotion may also come your way.

Aquarius

Approach life with confidence. Be courageous and decisive. Take charge, and display leadership qualities. It is a good time to get involved in a creative project. Financial security and support will be there. It is time to take your relationship to the next level. Work on strengthening your bond, take a break from the routine, & spend quality time with each other. For singles, a new romantic partnership is foreseen.

Pisces

This could be an intense time at work. You may experience a change or transformational phase in your job or career. Restructuring in business or the workplace is anticipated. Transfer or change in your position in the organisation is expected. Try to maintain an amicable relationship with your seniors and colleagues. In love, you may not feel happy with the ways things are going. There could be a lack of commitment from your partner, or you may be unwilling to commit to the relationship. If you are thinking of marriage, take time to think it through before deciding.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)