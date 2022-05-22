Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from May 22 to May 28

Aries

You are likely to excel and prosper in your work and business. You will receive good news relating to money, property or finances. You will have the support of your co-workers and the necessary resources to complete your task. Do not over-commit and promise what you cannot deliver. You might get hurt as a lover may not appear to be in a good mood. Give yourself time to process your thoughts and feelings. Reconcile and put the past behind. Do not overthink the behaviours of people around you.

Taurus

Things will be going well in your career, and new opportunities could prove profitable. Negotiations with business associates will go well, and you will be able to handle any situation tactfully. Your finances are set to get better. There will be love and affection in your relationship, and your feelings will be reciprocated. If you are hoping to find love, it is on its way.

Gemini

You must prioritise and put your energy where necessary to find balance and plug out the stress factor. You may have to decide on finances, money management, or job change. There could be a temporary cash-flow issue. There will be a harmonious home environment and commitment in a relationship. This week promises that everything will fall in place, bringing joy & a sense of satisfaction. Marriage or engagement is on the cards for those looking to settle down.

Cancer

Challenges and difficulties at the workplace will be overcome. There could be a job change or improvement in the position you are better suited for. There will be financial stability but do keep an eye on expenses and be responsible while spending. You may not feel like socialising and prefer some solitude and alone time. Your focus will be on yourself, and some quiet time will allow you to process your thoughts and feelings.

Leo

You can expect a positive outcome from the initiatives taken recently. Pay attention to practical matters and ensure that your emotional needs are met. The signing of contracts & documents is indicated. Any ongoing legal issues may get resolved, and job interviews and negotiations will be successful. Money matters will improve. There could be misunderstandings and a lack of agreement with someone around you. In love, you may have to make an extra effort or struggle to win your partner's attention.

Virgo

Work on strengthening your bond with your partner, take a break from the routine and spend some quality time. For singles, developing a relationship or a new romantic partnership is foreseen. It is time to nurture your entrepreneurial spirit, make a plan, and get going. Business dealings will be successful, and projects will flourish. You will be in a stable financial condition and know how to manage your money well.

Libra

There will be a feeling of being abandoned, left alone or forgotten, and your overall sense of self-esteem may seem low. Try to reach out for help from people around you. Remember, there is help; it could be emotional support or financial assistance from friends or family. At work, you are encouraged to take your plans forward. To be successful and reap the rewards, you have to go out and try something new. Don’t be afraid; meet and connect with people, get involved and be courageous.

Scorpio

This week signals moving on, leaving a relationship or an emotion behind. It is probably time for you to say goodbye to a relationship or move forward with your life, even if it seems complicated. There appears to be the start of a new venture or an opportunity to begin something new. You may consider a new offer or proposal at your workplace or business. You are called to put your logical reasoning aside and explore your creative instincts.

Sagittarius

You will be in a happy and comfortable zone in your career. This week brings opportunity, rewards and success in your career. Everything that you undertake will yield positive results. There is financial abundance and good fortune. Any investment done at this time will bear fruit. There will be progress in your relationship, and exciting times for you & your partner are foreseen. Your relationship will move forward incredibly, with both taking equal initiatives.

Capricorn

So, the person you like or trust is not someone you can count on. Be careful as someone might be cheating on you or hiding something from you. Maybe something is lying or not telling you the whole truth. You may face some problems at work or in your career. Your fears might be holding you back from moving forward. Don’t undermine yourself or waste your talent, as possibilities exist. Be persistent and focus on one thing. Spend wisely, do not make any investments or take any loans.

Aquarius

The stress in your work seems to be increased, leaving you worried about your workload, stability, security and what happens in the future. You might be agonising and indecisive about an important career finance-led decision. Look at your finances practically and avoid negative thinking. You will find yourself spending much time alone and disconnected from others to focus on a project or a task that requires a lot of time, energy and effort, affecting your love life for the time being. You or your partner could be emotionally a bit distant.

Pisces

This week brings happiness, success and fulfillment to work. You will be confident and might receive a reward or recognition for your efforts. There will be financial stability, but do not neglect savings. Your love life will undergo a change and revamp itself. You will be moving from one phase of love to another. Singles might say goodbye to being single and welcome love in their lives.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)