Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from May 29 to June 4

Aries

There will be a burst of fresh ideas, mental clarity, and agility. You will be at your problem-solving best. There will be a lot of actions and maybe some drama and confrontations; however, do not be overconfident and be careful with your words. Obstacles will get removed, and success is on its way. Decisions related to job or career change should be taken with logic. While you will succeed in your finances and work-life, some disruption is expected in your love life. Differences and arguments with the spouse are indicated.

Taurus

At work, drive your plans forward and take new initiatives. There will be new beginnings in a new job opportunity or a business opportunity. Your finances will improve. You have the skills and resources to achieve what you want to. Now is the time to utilise your willpower to manifest your goals. You will be willing to invest in your relationship & it will progress at a pace now. If you are single, you are likely to meet someone.

Gemini

There will be stability in love, relationships, and work. There could be a financial decision, or some unexpected expenses may come up. It could be your career that you might be focussing on at the moment & starting a relationship is not your priority. Either you or your partner may be acting possessive or controlling, which may hurt your relationship. Do not hold yourself back from meeting someone new if you are single.

Cancer

You will be on an emotional roller coaster ride with highs and lows. Not knowing which emotion is right and which one you should listen to. Your relationship with your spouse will be unpredictable, and you might feel vulnerable. You will be full of ideas at work, and it’s time to move forward and turn your plans into reality. If you have an idea, rather than acting on it immediately, analyse the situation and see if it aligns with your ultimate goal or not.

Leo

You will succeed at making deep and meaningful connections with either friends or lovers. There will be a positive turnaround in your relationship with your spouse. This week will be full of love, affection and attention. Your sense of self-worth will be strong, and you will be in full command of your emotions. At work, you may feel a little restless or unsatisfied and may consider a job or career change. Be careful with money as there could be some financial loss.

Virgo

It’s a great time for couples. You will find that the two of you are enjoying a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous time together. It’s time to indulge a little and treat yourselves. This week, you need to take care of yourself the way you care for those around you. Splurge and pamper yourself. At work, your ideas will flourish & you will have the strength to execute your plans. You will be able to make sound financial decisions but spend carefully.

Libra

If you have been through a tough emotional and mental time, it's time to move forward rather than stay stuck in a situation. If you decide to iron out the issues with your partner, then it is likely that you both will be able to resolve and settle the problem. It’s time to give your relationship a fresh start. Tensions and issues at work will be resolved. Long-awaited contracts or documents will be signed. Pay attention to your finances and keep a close watch on your expenses.

Scorpio

There could be betrayal or deception at work or business. Someone around you might be focussing on doing things their way with no regard for consequences. Avoid any arguments at the workplace and spend wisely. Maintaining clear communication will be needed in a relationship as there may be some arguments and disagreements with your partner. Think before you speak and watch your words to avoid regretting what you say later.

Sagittarius

At work, obstacles will get removed, and success is underway. You will be fierce and strong-willed towards achieving your goal. This week marks the birth of a new idea, a project that utilises your intellect & that could prove profitable. Finances will be stable. Be supportive of your partner, and together you can achieve a lot. Settling down or marriage is also on the cards for some of you.

Capricorn

Things seem to balance this week, and you will work hard to ensure that it remains that way. Your hard work and efficiency on the work front are likely to be appreciated. Financially, things look good, and investment is expected to bring returns. Don’t be hasty in committing to a personal relationship. Invest some time in your relationship before taking it to the next level. Show patience and perseverance if you want your relationship to last.

Aquarius

You may feel some negativity or confinement in your relationship. There may be some regret regarding the decision to get into a relationship. You could be feeling humiliated or ignored and fear what your partner thinks of you. However, you are in luck with your work and career this week. Move forward and don’t get held back by small achievements. The tough time is over; finances are moving upward, and a job opportunity is coming your way.

Pisces

This week favours work and relationships. There could be the beginning of a new relationship, promotion, a new job or the start of a new project. The cards foresee professional growth; you can expect a promotion or a bonus. You will be successful in a project or a business venture, and you will win recognition. You will have an important career decision to be taken this week. You will have some good news on the relationship, investment or the money front.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)