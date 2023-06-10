Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Date, Parana Muhurat Time, Significance, Puja Vidhi And Rituals

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: According to the Hindu calendar, the 11th Tithi of every month is called Ekadashi. As per Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha of Ashadh month is known as Yogini Ekadashi. This year, Yogini Ekadashi fast will be observed on June 14, 2023.

In Hinduism, it is a very significant day. One is said to be freed from all types of sins by observing a fast on this day and engaging in worship in accordance with the rules and regulations. Additionally, after death, salvation (heaven) is obtained.

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Date

Yogini Ekadashi falls on Krishna Paksha of Ashadh month according to the Hindu calendar. This year the Ekadashi fast will be observed on June 14, 2023.

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Time

Ekadashi Tithi Begins- 09:28 AM on June 13, 2023

Ekadashi Tithi Ends- 08:48 AM on June 14, 2023

Parana time- 05:24 AM to 08:10 AM on June 15, 2023

Parana Tithi Dwadashi Ends- 08:32 AM on June 15, 2023

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Significance

Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this auspicious day when devotees can observe the fast, and get all the happiness, wealth, and prosperity in life.

According to mythological beliefs, all who observe Yogini Ekadashi fast will have their wishes fulfilled. Along with this, devotees can gain good fortune by feeding thousands of Brahmins. One gets freedom from the bondage of birth and death.

The person observing this fast is said to get all kinds of happiness on earth. As per another belief, observing Ekadashi fast every month can directly help one follow the spiritual path and go to Vaikunth Dham after death.

The importance of the Ekadashi fast has also been told in Skanda Purana. For the person who observes this fast, consumption of grains, spices and vegetables etc. is prohibited on this day.

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Puja Vidhi

- Wear yellow clothes after taking a bath etc. on the Ekadashi date.

- After this, think of Lord Vishnu, and take a vow of fasting while meditating.

- Establish/ Install a Kalash (Urn) during worship.

- Place the idol of Lord Vishnu on top of the Kalash and start the puja.

- During this, offer kheer to Lord Vishnu and recite Vishnu Sahastranam Strot.

- Read the story of Yogini Ekadashi fast and perform aarti.

- Perform Jagran throughout the night of fasting.

- On the next day i.e. on Dwadashi Tithi, after feeding bhog to a Brahmin, break your fast.

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Puja Rituals

On the day of Yogini Ekadashi, worship Dakshinavarti conch (Shankh) along with Lord Vishnu. By doing this one gets happiness and prosperity. Donate yellow rice, yellow sweets, gram dal and banana to the needy on this day. By doing this Lord Vishnu gets pleased and blesses. Along with this, there is progress in wealth.

