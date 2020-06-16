Yogini Ekadashi Vrat 2020: Date, time and significance of the day

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Yogini Ekadashi will be marked this year on June 17. The day falls on in the month of Ashadha during the Krishna Paksha—the waning phase of the moon, as per North Indian calendar and during Krishna Paksha of Jyaishta month according to the South Indian calendar. Like all Ekadashis, it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Yogini Ekadashi Vrat Time and Date:

Yogini Ekadashi on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

On 18th Jun, Parana Time - 05:23 AM to 08:11 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 09:39 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 05:40 AM on Jun 16, 2020

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 07:50 AM on Jun 17, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

The devotees usually keep a fast on this day as this Ekadashi is said to be important for all those who seek to get rid of all their past sins, assuring good health as well.

The Ekadashi which falls right after Nirjala Ekadashi and before Devshayani Ekadashi is called Yogini Ekadashi.

On this day, you can pray to the lotus feet lord by chanting Vishnu mantras or Vishnu Sahasranamam. It is said that fasting on Yogini Ekadashi is as good as feeding 88 Brahmins.