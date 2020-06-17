Yogini Ekadashi Vrat 2020: Time, legend and why it is celebrated

New Delhi: This year, Yogini Ekadashi is on June 17. The day falls on in the month of Ashadha during the Krishna Paksha—the waning phase of the moon, as per North Indian calendar and during Krishna Paksha of Jyaishta month according to the South Indian calendar. Like all Ekadashis, it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Yogini Ekadashi Vrat Time and Date:

Yogini Ekadashi on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

On 18th Jun, Parana Time - 05:23 AM to 08:11 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 09:39 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 05:40 AM on Jun 16, 2020

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 07:50 AM on Jun 17, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

The devotees usually keep a fast on this day as this Ekadashi is said to be important for all those who seek to get rid of all their past sins, assuring good health as well. The Ekadashi which falls right after Nirjala Ekadashi and before Devshayani Ekadashi is called Yogini Ekadashi.

The legend behind Yogini Ekadashi Vrat:

King Kuber was a staunch Shiva devotee and would worship the Lord daily by offering flowers to the lord. There was a gardener named Hem Mali, who was a Yaksha. He would get Kuber flowers on a regular basis from the Mansarovar. However, once he did get the flowers but forgot to give it to Kuber as he was busy spending time with his beautiful wife. As a result, the king sent his servant to find out the real reason behind Hem's negligence.

After he got to know about it, Kubera got extremely angry and cursed Hem to suffer from the deadly disease of leprosy and ordered him to stay separated from his wife. Hem was out of the palace and suffered immensely due to the disease. After wandering for many years in the forest, Hem came across the ashram of Rishi Markandeya, who after listening to his story advised him to observe Yogini Ekadashi Vrat.

Hem Mali kept the fast with full devotion and prayed to Lord Vishnu of forgiveness. As a result, the Lord accepted his prayers and Hem was cured of all his sins. He was free from any disease and reunited with his beloved wife once again.

Similarly, all the devotees observing this fast and praying to Lord Vishnu with pure thoughts and feelings shall be freed from all their difficulties and health-related issues on Yogini Ekadashi.

On this day, you can pray to the lotus feet lord by chanting Vishnu Mantras or Vishnu Sahasranamam. It is said that fasting on Yogini Ekadashi is as good as feeding 88 Brahmins.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Yogini Ekadashi Vrat!