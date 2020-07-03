4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Rajasthan's Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: A 4.7 magnitude earthquake jolted the Alwar district in Rajasthan tremors of which were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) region on Friday evening.

''Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on: 03-07-2020, 19:00:50 IST, Lat:28.00 N & Long: 76.69E, Depth: 35 Km, Region: Distt.- Alwar, Rajasthan,'' according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors lasted for nearly 3-4 seconds. The earthquake triggered panic among people who ran out of their homes to safety as the tremors were felt.

The Delhi-NCR region has experienced several mild earthquakes and tremors in recent months. It is to be noted that Delhi falls under the seismic activity zone and low to moderate intensity earthquakes and tremors are regularly experienced in the national capital and surrounding areas.

Earlier on 8th June, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit Delhi. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake was epicentred around 13 km of the bordering Gurgaon and had a depth of 18 km.

Since April, Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 14 earthquakes of low and medium intensity.

Recent earthquakes in Delhi have triggered a debate on the possibility of increased seismicity around Delhi, and fears of an impending big earthquake sometime soon. Delhi High Court also recently asked the Delhi government and the civic bodies here to explain what steps they have taken to make important buildings and landmarks safe from the earthquake in the national capital.