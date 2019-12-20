6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, strong tremors felt in north India

NEW DELHI: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and northern parts of the country after a strong earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Friday evening. According to reports, the earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan around 5 pm and had a depth of 190 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was said to be in Jarm in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was centered 245 km north of Kabul, Afghanistan. However, several other agencies like the USGS and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan

Following the earthquake, strong tremors were felt in many parts of the northern India, including Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi and lower parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Live TV

The earthquake shook buildings in Pakistan, Afghanistan and northern parts of India, according to witnesses.

News agency ANI posted a video after the earthquake hit Afghanistan triggering strong tremors in Pakistan's Islamabad and Lahore.

#WATCH An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. Earthquake tremors also felt in Pakistan's Islamabad and Lahore. pic.twitter.com/npNxkVHYiT — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

In Delhi, people panicked in offices and homes as fans and hanging lights were seen shaking under the impact of the tremor. People in some offices and residential areas felt the shocks and rushed out of the buildings. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake.