AAP's BIG attack on Delhi LG VK Saxena, says 'probe in power subsidy scheme is ...'

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party has made a scathing attack on Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena for ordering a probe into the alleged irregularities in the AAP government’s power subsidy scheme. The AAP on Tuesday accused Delhi LG of bypassing the elected government in Delhi and ordering inquiries into its works in a "politically motivated and unconstitutional" manner.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders attacked Saxena hours after he directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to conduct a probe into the alleged irregularities in in the AAP government's power subsidy scheme, and submit a report within seven days.

The AAP leader said the LG has no power to issue orders on any matters concerning the Delhi government except for land, police, and law and order. Stating the LG has been regularly ordering probes into decisions taken by the elected government in Delhi, Sisodia alleged these inquiries were "illegal and unconstitutional".

Nothing has come out of the probe into the "so-called" bus procurement scam, school scam, liquor scam, but it weakens the morale of officers, Sisodia said, and urged the LG to work "according to the Constitution".

Gujarat in favour of power subsidy, BJP trying to stop it in Delhi: Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the people of Gujarat have liked AAP's idea of free electricity which has prompted the BJP to obstruct the power subsidy scheme in the national capital. Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said, "Gujarat is liking AAP's guarantee of giving free electricity. That's why the BJP wants to stop it in Delhi."

आपने हर चीज़ पे इतना टैक्स लगा दिया। इतनी ज़्यादा महंगाई कर दी। लोगों का खून चूस रहे हो।



ऐसे में अगर मैं अपने लोगों की बिजली फ्री करके उन्हें थोड़ी राहत देता हूँ तो वो भी आपसे बर्दाश्त नहीं होता? वो भी आप रोकना चाहते हो? ये मैं किसी हालत में नहीं होने दूँगा। https://t.co/YWvcQ2TR80 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 4, 2022

The chief minister said that he will "not allow this to happen under any circumstances".

The CM further said, "People of Delhi, have faith. I will not let your free electricity stop under any circumstances. People of Gujarat, I assure you that if the government is formed, your electricity will also be free from March 1."

"You have imposed so much tax on everything. You have increased inflation and you are sucking people's blood. In such a situation, if I give some relief to my people by giving them free electricity, that too will not be tolerated by you. Do you want to stop that too?" he said in the following tweet.