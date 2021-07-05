AAP's Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha releases his #PehlaSaalBemisal report

New Delhi: On completion of his 1 year as an MLA, AAP Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha released his #PehlaSaalBemisal report. He presented the people with the work undertaken by him in a year for his constituency on various fronts such as Covid relief, water, roads, wifi, employment opportunities and street lights.

The MLA worked on Covid relief welfare measures such as the 24x7 MLA helpline, distribution of ration packets and free meals and the sanitization of his constituency. The proactive approach by the MLA also resolved the decade-old water problems in his area, major improvements can be seen in the water supply system, 2.5 km of new water pipelines were inaugurated and 4 new tube wells were installed to augment the water demand in his area.

The rejuvenation of a lake and sewage system improvement was also undertaken by the MLA. Employment opportunities for the people living in his constituency through various skill development courses have also been undertaken by him. The development of roads and 35 new road projects were also initiated by him. Internet access for all, 150 Wifi hotspots were installed under the MLA’s vision. He is also accessible to the public through regular Janta Darbars at his MLA office.

On completion of his 1 year as an MLA, AAP Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha also released his #PehlaSaalBemisal report.

On the completion of a year as an MLA of Rajinder Nagar, MLA Raghav Chadha said, “The people of the Rajendra Nagar Vidhan Sabha had elected me as their MLA by giving their precious vote with great faith and love. Last year was very difficult due to Corona but under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, I made every effort to serve the public. Today I am handing over my one year report card to the public and I seek your blessings.”

The #PehlaSaalBemisal report compromises all the welfare steps taken by the MLA in a year in various different sectors such as water, roads, wifi, street lighting, employment opportunities and Covid relief.

24x7 helpline emerged as the lifeline during COVID in his constituency

During the pandemic the MLA worked on Covid relief welfare measures for the people in his constituency. He launched a 24*7 MLA helpline that emerged as a lifeline for the people living in his area. More than 75,000 calls were attended through the helpline number. Apart from the free double ration being provided by the Kejriwal government, he also distributed 27,564 ration packets to the needy and more than 13 lakh free meals were also distributed. The MLA also did not hesitate and came forward and undertook the BJP led MCD’s responsibility of sanitization during the Covid-19 outbreak in his constituency.

Parts of Rajinder Nagar with no water supply witnessed significant improvement

The Rajinder Nagar MLA also had a proactive approach towards resolving the decade-old water problem in his area. Parts of his constituency that never got water supply have seen a major improvement in the supply system, 2.5 km of new water pipelines were inaugurated and 4 new tube wells were also installed to augment the water demand in the area.

The MLA also conducted various late-night inspections to ensure the proper supply of water and is continuously working towards the goal of ensuring 100% water supply in all the areas of his constituency. He also laid down the foundation of a project to revive a water body in the Todapur-Dasghara village. The dried-up lake will be rejuvenated through rainwater harvesting. Not only rejuvenation of lakes, the MLA also had the improvement of the sewage system on his mind. 2.42 km of the new sewer line was laid down using 169 lacs budget for the same.

The MLA also worked on creating employment opportunities for the people living in his constituency, various skill development courses have been initiated by him such as, CNG machine operator, Wielding technician, F&B steward, Sewing machine operator, and Mask making training.

35 new road projects have also been initiated

Within a year 35 new road projects have also been initiated by the MLA, 9.73 crores of the total budget has been used towards the road development. Roads have been developed and built in areas where no development took place for decades. The development of roads would have been incomplete without proper street lighting; therefore more than 2000 new street lights have also been installed in various parts of the Rajinder Nagar constituency.

Internet access for all, 150 Wifi hotspots installed

The MLA also kept in mind the increasing need for internet access for all and installed 150 new Wifi hotspots, which is approximately 50% more than any other constituencies on average. Alongside this, more than 2300 locations for CCTV cameras have also been identified and the installation of the CCTV cameras will start soon. MLA Raghav Chadha also believes in being accessible to the public and therefore, regular Janta Darbars are also organised at his MLA office where local residents come forward to meet the MLA without any prior appointment.

Live TV