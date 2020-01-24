Ahead of Delhi election, Arvind Kejriwal sparks debate over freebies, says 'it's good for economy'

New Delhi: After coming into attack from the Opposition for doling out freebies to the people of Delhi ahead of the assembly election, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal defended his government decision saying freebies in limited dose is good for the economy.

"Freebies, in limited dose, are good for the economy. It makes more money available to poor, hence boosts demand. However, it shud be done in such limits so that no extra taxes have to be imposed and it does not lead to budget deficits (sic)," Kejriwal said on Twitter on Friday morning.

Freebies, in limited dose, are good for economy. It makes more money available to poor, hence boosts demand. However, it shud be done in such limits so that no extra taxes have to be imposed and it does not lead to budget deficits — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 24, 2020

Earlier on Thursday (January 23), BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said that the voter of Delhi will not be swayed away by the AAP's water and power freebies. The election will be on the plank of safety and development rather than on the freebies by the AAP government, Manoj Tiwari, the Delhi BJP chief said on Thursday.

Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah also accused Kejriwal of making false promises to the people of Delhi. Addressing a rally in the national capital on Thursday, said, "I've come to remind Kejriwal Ji that you forgot the promises you made but neither the people of Delhi nor workers of BJP have forgotten...You became CM with the help of Anna Hazare but couldn't bring a law for Lokpal and when Modi ji brought it you didn't implement it here."

"If competition to make false promises is held in the country, then Kejriwal will definitely come first," he added.

Live TV

Reacting to Shah's allegations, Kejriwal retorted back, highlighting the development work carried out by his government. "We arranged free battery charging along with free wi-fi here. Delhi has 200 units of electricity free of cost," the Delhi CM tweeted.

He also replied to a tweet of Shah in which he had asked how many schools were constructed and cameras were installed by the AAP government in the state. Kejriwal said he is happy that Shah saw some CCTV cameras as earlier he had claimed that he could not find a single one.

"I am happy you saw some CCTV cameras. A few days back you said there was not a single camera. Take out some time we will show you our schools also. I am extremely happy that the people of Delhi have changed the politics by which the BJP has to ask for votes on CCTV, schools and raw colonies here," he said in a tweet.

मुझे ख़ुशी है आपको “कुछ” CCTV कैमरे तो दिखाई दिए। कुछ दिन पहले तो आपने कहा था एक भी कैमरा नहीं लगा थोड़ा समय निकालिए, आपको स्कूल भी दिखा देते हैं? मुझे बेहद ख़ुशी है कि दिल्ली के लोगों ने राजनीति बदली है जो यहाँ भाजपा को CCTV, स्कूल और कच्ची कालोनियों पर वोट माँगने पड़ रहे हैं https://t.co/S5RN1QgUAV — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 24, 2020

The 70-member assembly seat of Delhi is going to the polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 12.