BREAKING NEWS: Shaheen Bagh may be turned into Jallianwala Bagh after Delhi election: Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed concerns that the central government may use force to clear the Shaheen Bagh stretch where an agitation has been ongoing for over 50 days against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Hyderabad AIMIM MP further told news agency ANI that the central government's use of force might tun Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh.

"Might be they will shoot them, they might turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh. This might happen. BJP minister gave a statement to 'shoot a bullet'. The government must give an answer as (to) who is radicalising," Owaisi said.

Owaisi made these remarks in view of reports that the government might use force to clear Shaheen Bagh of protesters after February 8 - the day Delhi will go to polls.

Further speaking about NPR and NRC, Owaisi said, "Government must give a clear cut answer that till 2024 NRC will not be implemented. Why are they spending Rs 3,900 crore for NPR? I feel this way because I was a History student. Hitler during his reign conducted census twice and after that, he pushed the jews in a gas chamber. I don't want our country (to) go in that way."

It may be noted that senior officials of the Election Commission and the Delhi Police had on Wednesday inspected the Shaheen Bagh area and encouraged protesters to vote in the assembly polls due on February 8.

The Delhi poll body has put all five polling stations in the Shaheen Bagh area under the "critical" category.

Shaheen Bagh, Khureji Khas and Hauz Rani are some of the sites in the city where protesters are opposing the amended citizenship law.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

(With ANI inputs)