Delhi Covid-19 Update: 7 Deaths, 1,040 Fresh Cases In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: Delhi reported seven deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday and registered a total of 1,040 fresh cases, the state health department said in a bulletin, spelling further concerns of the ongoing the wave of the pandemic extending its grip over the national capital. Further, according to the bulletin, a total of 4,915 samples were tested for Covid-19 over the last 24 hours while 1,320 patients recovered from the infection. With over 1,000 cases being reported in the city for the second consecutive day, the positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 21.16 per cent, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases in the national capital stood at 4,708, the health bulletin stated further, adding that of these, 305 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals. Amid the rising Covid cases, medical experts warned earlier that the new XBB1.16 variant is capable of defeating the immune systems.

Amidst a gradual spike in Covid-19 cases in several states, mock drills were undertaken on April 10 and 11 in a total of 33,685 health facilities, including 28,050 government facilities and 5,635 private health facilities. Earlier this month, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said lawyers were free to appear virtually in court in the wake of the rising Covid cases.

CJI Chandrachud said taking note of news reports suggesting a spike in Covid infections, the lawyers were at liberty to appear virtually in court proceedings or switch to a hybrid mode of work, if they so desired.

Upward Trend In Covid-19 Cases Across India

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday recorded 9,629 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections - nearly 40% rise in coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, according to the latest Health Ministry data. However, the active cases decreased to 61,013 from 63,380, the government data said.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,398 with 29 deaths, which includes 10 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.61 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the Ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,23, 045 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.