Delhi govt launches 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign to vaccinate people above 45 in 4 weeks

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign - a new initiative for mass vaccination at booth level in a planned manner in the national capital.

"We are starting a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign from today. It will allow you to get vaccinated at your designated polling stations,'' Delhi CM Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

We are starting a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Door-to-door vaccination to be done soon. In 4 weeks, all above 45 years of age to be vaccinated: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/DY8xy72DH2 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Under the 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign, people will be requested to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Door-to-door vaccination will be done soon,'' the CM said.

"In 4 weeks, all above 45 years of age will be vaccinated,'' the Delhi CM said adding, "People above 45 years of age will now be given anti-Covid vaccines at polling booths.''

Kejriwal further said that the 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign will begin from Monday at 70 wards. It will be completed in four weeks. Booth-level officers will visit homes and give vaccination slots to those above 45 years, Delhi CM said.

"We have noticed that people in the 45 plus age group are not coming to vaccination centres set up by the Delhi government and vaccines are not being utilised," he said.

"There are around 280 wards in Delhi. The BLOs will visit households in 72 wards from Tuesday to identify and send eligible persons for vaccination at the polling booths, he said.

The Chief Minister said polling booths are close to the homes of the people so they will not have to travel long distances to get the vaccine. Also, the government has arranged e-rickshaws to ferry people to the vaccination centres.

The BLOs will give slots for vaccination to people in the 45 plus age group at the nearest polling centre. In a cycle of five days, all the eligible persons will be covered.

"After covering all the 280 wards in four weeks, the government will be able to say that all those eligible (45 years and above) have received the vaccines, " Kejriwal said.

He said that a similar drive will be conducted again for second dose vaccination after three months. "When we will get vaccines for the 18-44 age group in the required quantity, we will start this programme for them too," he added.

Live TV