IMA seeks PM Narendra Modi’s intervention amid growing attack on doctors, to hold protest on June 18

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a fresh letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his personal intervention to resolve the pleas put forward by the apex medical body concerning the safety of the medical professionals.

In its letter addressed to PM Modi, the IMA has requested him to ensure a safe work environment so that the doctors and all other health care workers can discharge their duties without any fear.

The apex medical body has requested the PM to ensure an "optimum milieu" for the medical professionals in view of rising incidents of attack on them.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his personal intervention to resolve IMA's pleas & to ensure "optimum milieu" for medical professionals to work without fear pic.twitter.com/tLK0OjhFzE — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

In its letter, the IMA also highlighted that more than 1400 doctors had lost their lives since 2020 when the COVID pandemic affected India.

While appreciating the PM's initiative in reducing vaccine hesitancy among the common public, it expressed anguish at the continuous attempts of certain persons to spread misinformation about vaccines and evidence-based scientific protocols of modern medicine.

"In the midst of this pandemic, we are also deeply hurt to see the increasing incidents of physical violence against the doctors and the healthcare professionals in this country. The brutal assault on our own young doctor in Assam and the assault on lady doctors and even on veteran practitioners across the country- are really causing mental trauma amongst practitioners. Many young doctors have also lost their lives on account of their dedicated service to thousands of people- which has affected not only the doctors but also many of their close family members," the IMA stated in its letter to the PM.

The top medical body also urged the Prime Minister to promote the message that vaccination remains the prime method to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

The IMA also announced that it will organise a 'National Protest Day' on June 18 in pursuance of these demands. The Indian doctors’ body said that its sole aim was to ensure that medical professionals can work with more dedication without any fear of physical or mental harm.

