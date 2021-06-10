Delhi liquor vendors can apply for home delivery licence from June 11

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will start taking applications from June 10, Thursday for liquor shops that want to run a home delivery in service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 1, the Delhi government had said it would allow home delivery of liquor through mobile apps or websites. The announcement came after the excise rules governing the trade of alcohol in the national capital were amended.

However, people in Delhi won't be able to order liquor home from tomorrow, the process is such that vendors have to first apply for licence from tomorrow for home delivery service.

On Monday, the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, notified that the L-13 license holders can deliver liquor at the doorstep of Delhiites.

The rules also permit the holders of the necessary licences to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars and restaurants. However, no delivery can be made to any hostel, office, or institution.

The liquor shops, malls and markets have been shut in Delhi since the lockdown was announced by Arvind Kejriwal on April 19. The national capital is currently under lockdown till June 7, where apart from essential activities, only factories and constructions have been allowed.