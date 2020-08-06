Delhi minor brutal rape: CM Arvind Kejriwal visits AIIMS, announces Rs 10 lakh aid to family

A day after a minor was brutally raped and critically injured in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she is battling for life, and met her family and the doctors treating her. He announced an aid of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the 12-year-old child.

CM Kejriwal said that after meeting the doctors, he was told that the next 48 hours are crucial for the girl. He asserted that he also spoke to the police commissioner, adding that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will receive the harshest punishment.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he tweeted in Hindi saying, "AIIMS mein doctors aur parivaar se milkar bachi ka haal jaana. Doctors ne bataaya ki agle 48 ghante aham hai. Maine police commissioner se bhee baat kee. Is jaghanya vaardaat karne vaale aparaadhiyon ko sakht se sakht saza dilavaenge. Parivaar ko sarkaar Rs 10 lakh sahaayata raashi de rahee hain. (Came to know about the condition of the girl by meeting doctors and family in AIIMS. Doctors said that the next 48 hours are important. I also spoke to the police commissioner. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will will receive harshest punishment. The government is giving 10 lakh rupees aid to the family.)"

AIIMS में डॉक्टर्स और परिवार से मिलकर बच्ची का हाल जाना। डाक्टर्स ने बताया कि अगले 48 घंटे अहम है। मैंने पुलिस कमिश्नर से भी बात की। इस जघन्य वारदात करने वाले अपराधियों को सख्त से सख्त सज़ा दिलवाएँगे। परिवार को सरकार 10 लाख रुपए सहायता राशि दे रही हैं। pic.twitter.com/6VM00SsvSg — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2020

In a gruesome incident, the girl was raped and injured with a sharp weapon in Paschim Vihar area of the national capital. She was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on August 4 evening by the Delhi Police in a blood-soaked condition.

The body of the child has deep wounds and there was constant bleeding from her private part. Her whole body was soaked with blood and there were injury marks, of a sharp weapon, on the back of her head and body. The team of doctors referred her to AIIMS after initial treatment.

Currently, the child is undergoing treatment at AIIMS and her condition is said to be critical. According to the police, the incident took place with the girl at a time when she was alone. The police have started an investigation by registering a case against the unknown under POCSO and attempt to murder. Till now the police has not been able to trace the accused.