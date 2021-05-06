हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi records 19,133 new COVID-19 cases, 335 deaths in past 24 hours

Delhi on Thursday recorded as many as 335 deaths, 19,133 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

Delhi records 19,133 new COVID-19 cases, 335 deaths in past 24 hours
Image for representational use only

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Thursday recorded as many as 335 deaths, 19,133 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

During this period, Delhi registered 20,028 recoveries and its active cases tally rose to 90,629. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, COVID 78,780 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

 

 

On Wednesday, National Capital reported 20,960 new COVID-19 cases, 19,209 discharges and 311 deaths. The positivity rate has dipped to 26.37 percent. This is the lowest positivity rate since the commencement of lockdown.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168.

India registered a total of 3,29,113 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 1,72,80,844.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi Covid-19 updateDelhi Health BulletinCOVID-19lockdown 2.0lockdown 2021Coronavirus
Next
Story

Delhi government begins home delivery of oxygen cylinder for COVID-19 patients in isolation, here's how to apply

Must Watch

PT13M35S

Hearing in the Supreme Court on Delhi Oxygen crisis, center describes Delhi govt's demand as 'unreasonable'