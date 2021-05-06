Delhi records 19,133 new COVID-19 cases, 335 deaths in past 24 hours

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Thursday recorded as many as 335 deaths, 19,133 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

During this period, Delhi registered 20,028 recoveries and its active cases tally rose to 90,629. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, COVID 78,780 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

COVID19 | Delhi records 335 deaths, 19,133 new infections and 20,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active cases 90,629 pic.twitter.com/X96AQP0yZd — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

On Wednesday, National Capital reported 20,960 new COVID-19 cases, 19,209 discharges and 311 deaths. The positivity rate has dipped to 26.37 percent. This is the lowest positivity rate since the commencement of lockdown.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168.

India registered a total of 3,29,113 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 1,72,80,844.

