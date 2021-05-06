Alert! Fake SMS with COVID-19 vaccine registration link is going viral, here’s how to avoid it

New Delhi: Amid the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 infections across the nation, almost every individual is trying to get themselves registered for getting a COVID-19 vaccine jab at the earliest.

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive in India began on May 1, under which everyone above 18 years can receive vaccination against coronavirus, but many facilities have raised issues over the shortage of vaccine jabs.

Following which many have set up various platforms which use CoWIN API, the official COVID-19 vaccine registration platform, to help individuals find available vaccination slots near their location.

But adding to the worry of the officials and citizens, now a fake message is doing rounds on the mobile phones claiming that by simply downloading the attached app the individuals will be able to get themselves registered for the COVID-19 vaccination slot.

This message is being received by only Android users through the messages app. The link embedded in the message is actually a link to malware, which was first spotted by Lukas Stefano last month, as per his tweet.

As per Stefanko, the fake message being received by Indian Android users carries a link as well, “Registration for vaccine using COVID-19 app."

SMS worm impersonates Covid-19 vaccine free registration Android SMS worm tries to spread via text messages as fake free registration for Covid-19 vaccine - targets India

It can spread itself via SMS to victim contacts with link to download this malware. https://t.co/EXAAGARqOP pic.twitter.com/HX957bPVu5 — Lukas Stefanko (@LukasStefanko) April 29, 2021

Additionally, this malware-filled app contains a lite version and is visible as a COVID-19 Vaccine Registration app. Android users in India, who are receiving such messages are advised to avoid or simply delete them. Citizens who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination can only register for COVID-19 vaccine via the CoWIN website, Android app, and Aarogya Setu app.

