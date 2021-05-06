हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi government begins home delivery of oxygen cylinder for COVID-19 patients in isolation, here's how to apply

As per the plan, the Delhi government will ensure the delivery of medical oxygen cylinder at the doorstep of the Covid-19 patients who are under home isolation.

Delhi government begins home delivery of oxygen cylinder for COVID-19 patients in isolation, here&#039;s how to apply
Image for representational use only

NEW DELHI: In a big boost to COVID-19 infected people in home isolation, the Delhi government has begun the home delivery of medical oxygen from Thursday.

As per the plan, the Delhi government will ensure the delivery of medical oxygen cylinder at the doorstep of the Covid-19 patients who are under home isolation. 

The decision in this regard was taken amid raging Covid-19 cases and an acute shortage of beds in the hospitals in the national capital. This decision is likely to help a lot of Covid-19 patients in Delhi, who are unable to find a bed in hospitals and are undergoing treatment at home. 

Patients who need oxygen support will now be able to get the life-saving gas at their place at a reasonable price. Those who urgently need medical oxygen can make a formal request online by visiting - delhi.gov. in. 

They will have to provide a photo identity card, Aadhar card and a Covid-19 report. The concerned department officials will ensure the timely delivery of medical oxygen to the patient.

The fresh wave of the coronavirus infection in Delhi has put huge pressure on the public health system, with hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen, beds, medicines and equipment.

Interestingly, the Delhi government recently launched a free ‘Auto Ambulance’ service in New Delhi to support Covid-19 patients. 

The service was launched by AAP MP Sanjay Singh as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the Delhi-NCR region.

 

 

Setting yet another grim milestone, India reported over 4.12 (4,12,262) lakh new daily cases in the last 24 hours, on Thursday. 

With 3,980 fatalities, the nation registered its highest casualties in a single day, as per the  Union Health Ministry data on Thursday (May 6). The death toll breached the 2.3-lakh mark (2, 30,168).  The active count has climbed to 35,66,398 while with 3,29,113 discharges in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stand at 1,72,80,844. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiHome deliveryoxygen cylinderCOVID-19 patientsCOVID-19lockdown 2.0lockdown 2021Coronavirus
Next
Story

65 foreign national doctors at AIIMS not paid for a year: RDA writes to PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT3M56S

DNA: Mamata Banerjee takes oath as CM of Bengal for the third time