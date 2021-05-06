Delhi government begins home delivery of oxygen cylinder for COVID-19 patients in isolation, here's how to apply

NEW DELHI: In a big boost to COVID-19 infected people in home isolation, the Delhi government has begun the home delivery of medical oxygen from Thursday.

As per the plan, the Delhi government will ensure the delivery of medical oxygen cylinder at the doorstep of the Covid-19 patients who are under home isolation.

The decision in this regard was taken amid raging Covid-19 cases and an acute shortage of beds in the hospitals in the national capital. This decision is likely to help a lot of Covid-19 patients in Delhi, who are unable to find a bed in hospitals and are undergoing treatment at home.

Patients who need oxygen support will now be able to get the life-saving gas at their place at a reasonable price. Those who urgently need medical oxygen can make a formal request online by visiting - delhi.gov. in.

They will have to provide a photo identity card, Aadhar card and a Covid-19 report. The concerned department officials will ensure the timely delivery of medical oxygen to the patient.

The fresh wave of the coronavirus infection in Delhi has put huge pressure on the public health system, with hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen, beds, medicines and equipment.

Interestingly, the Delhi government recently launched a free ‘Auto Ambulance’ service in New Delhi to support Covid-19 patients.

The service was launched by AAP MP Sanjay Singh as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the Delhi-NCR region.

निशुल्क ऑटो सेवा से लोगों को अस्पताल पहुँचने में सहायता मिल रही है।

6 मई से 20 ऑटो सेवा और शुरू की जायेगी।

Setting yet another grim milestone, India reported over 4.12 (4,12,262) lakh new daily cases in the last 24 hours, on Thursday.

With 3,980 fatalities, the nation registered its highest casualties in a single day, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday (May 6). The death toll breached the 2.3-lakh mark (2, 30,168). The active count has climbed to 35,66,398 while with 3,29,113 discharges in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stand at 1,72,80,844.

