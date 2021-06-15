हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Riots

Delhi riots: High Court grants bail to Pinjra tod activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Pinjra tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in connection with north-east Delhi violence case.

Delhi riots: High Court grants bail to Pinjra tod activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Pinjra tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in connection with north-east Delhi violence case.

A Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani granted bail to Kalita, Narwal and Tanha on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each and two local sureties of each.

The court also asked them to surrender passport, not to indulge in unlawful activities and not to hamper investigation in the matter. Narwal and Kalita were arrested on March 23, 2020, in the anti-CAA protest case related to Jafrabad in North-East Delhi but were granted bail thereafter. 

 

 

But soon after getting bail, they were arrested by Delhi Police on March 24 in another case and later they were also arrested under a larger conspiracy case under provisions of UAPA.

The court imposed conditions including that they shall not travel out of the country without prior permission. The court asked them not to contact, nor visit, nor offer any inducement, threat, or promise to any of the prosecution witnesses or other persons acquainted with the facts of the case.

"The appellant shall not tamper with evidence nor otherwise indulge in any act or omission that is unlawful or that would prejudice the proceedings in the pending trial," the court said. 

Tanha has challenged a trial court order which dismissed his bail plea. Delhi Police has opposed the bail plea.

A Delhi Court while dismissing Tanha bail plea has observed that the accused Asif Iqbal Tanha was closely connected with other co-accused and played a very active role in the entire conspiracy of organizing the so-called protest at the protest sites which resulted in riots, killing numerous people besides injuries and destruction of property. 

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi RiotsDelhi High CourtPinjra Tod activistsDevangana KalitaNatasha NarwalUAPAAsif Iqbal Tanha
Next
Story

Two hospitals in Delhi to start giving Sputnik V doses by end of this week

Must Watch

PT5M15S

Criminals fearless in Rajasthan, shocking incident caught on camera