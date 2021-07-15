हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi schools to remain closed amid suspected COVID-19 third wave: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (July 15) ruled out any plans for the reopening of schools in the city.

File photo

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (July 15) ruled out any plans for the reopening of schools in the city. Though several states, including Haryana has ordered for the reopening of schools, Chief Minister Kejriwal remains skeptical, as per a PTI report.

"... We are seeing trends internationally that there will be a third wave of COVID-19. So, until the vaccination process is complete we would not like to take risk with children. So there aren't any plans to reopen schools as of now," Kejriwal said during a media interaction.

Delhi recorded around 72 new COVID-19 cases, one death and a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent over the past 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Thursday. While the number of active cases in the city stands at 671.

The daily COVID case counts in the national capital have remained below the 100 mark for about two weeks now, prompting the government to ease restrictions put in place in the wake of the deadly second wave of infections.

Over 91 lakh doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in Delhi so far.

