Fire breaks out at Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan in Delhi's CGO Complex, rescue ops on

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex in the national capital on Wednesday morning. Twenty-four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are currently underway.

The 11-storeyed Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, previously known as the Paryavaran Bhawan, houses several ministries including the Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment and Disability and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

As per emerging reports, the blaze started from the office of Social Justice Empowerment ministry and soon spread. High rise cranes are aiding the firefighting operations.

No reports of casualties or injuries have emerged yet.

This is a developing story