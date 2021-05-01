Lockdown in Delhi to be extended by a week, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces

New Delhi: The prevailing lockdown situation in Delhi has been extended for another week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (May 1, 2021) made the announcement.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote: "Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week."

Currently, the national capital is under a COVID-19 lockdown till 5 am on Monday, as the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is running from pillar to post to stop the the fresh wave of novel coroanvirus infections and keep a check on the positivity rate that remains over 30 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded over 27,000 new cases and 375 deaths in the past 24 hours, It is the 13th consecutive day that the city has reported more than 20,000 cases per day.

The current lockdown which was imposed on Sunday, April 25 will be in effect till May 3.

Meanwhile, as many as eight people died at Batra hospital in the city after an 80-minute delay in getting a fresh supply of oxygen.

The hospitals in the city are overflowing, doctors and health care workers are overwhelmed, and there is severe shortage of beds, medicines, oxygen.