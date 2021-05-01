हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Lockdown in Delhi to be extended by a week, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces

The prevailing lockdown situation in Delhi has been extended for a week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Saturday.

Lockdown in Delhi to be extended by a week, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces

New Delhi: The prevailing lockdown situation in Delhi has been extended for another week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (May 1, 2021) made the announcement.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote: "Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week."

Currently, the national capital is under a COVID-19 lockdown till 5 am on Monday, as the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is running from pillar to post to stop the the fresh wave of novel coroanvirus infections and keep a check on the positivity rate that remains over 30 per cent

On Saturday, Delhi recorded over 27,000 new cases and 375 deaths in the past 24 hours, It is the 13th consecutive day that the city has reported more than 20,000 cases per day.

The current lockdown which was imposed on Sunday, April 25 will be in effect till May 3. 

Meanwhile, as many as eight people died at Batra hospital in the city after an 80-minute delay in getting a fresh supply of oxygen. 

The hospitals in the city are overflowing, doctors and health care workers are overwhelmed, and there is severe shortage of beds, medicines, oxygen.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccinelockdown 2021lockdown 2.0
Next
Story

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad

Must Watch

PT9M55S

Bollywood Breaking: Rishi Kapoor's death completes one year