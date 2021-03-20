हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NDMC

NDMC proposes regularisation of illegal constructions in 'co-owned houses' built before 2012

The standing committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Friday (March 19)  proposed to regularise "illegal and extra construction work" done in 'co-owned houses' of a certain category, which were built before 2012, after payment of penalties, the civic body said.

NDMC proposes regularisation of illegal constructions in &#039;co-owned houses&#039; built before 2012
File Photo

New Delhi: The standing committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Friday (March 19)  proposed to regularise "illegal and extra construction work" done in 'co-owned houses' of a certain category, which were built before 2012, after payment of penalties, the civic body said.

A resolution to this effect was passed by the NDMC panel in its meeting held at the Civic Centre.

Moving the resolution Leader of NDMC House Yogesh Verma said such "co-owned houses ('Sanyukt Makan') built before 2012 have not been amalgamated" and their number is huge, so due to layouts of such structures not getting cleared, people residing in them are "facing problems".

So, the NDMC standing committee "resolves to regularise illegal and extra construction work" done in 'co-owned houses' of a certain category, which were built before 2012, on payment of penalties, he said.

The committee said such property owners should submit the layout to the chief planner's office and the latter should "incorporate it".

In response to a query during the proceedings, the NDMC, in a written reply, said that the total amount of property tax collected till March 17 in this financial year, for the category of residential properties is Rs 153 cr, while for the non-residential and commercial properties category, it was Rs 410 crore.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NDMCNorth Delhi Municipal Corporationcivic centreresidential propertiesCommercial properties
Next
Story

'Surgical strike on federal structure': Mamata Banerjee extends support to Arvind Kejriwal over NCT Bill

Must Watch

PT16M31S

DNA: Propaganda against India exposed