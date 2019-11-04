Odd-Even a political gimmick by Arvind Kejriwal, will violate it: BJP leader Vijay Goel

New Delhi: As Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government brings the third edition of the Odd-Even road rationing scheme in the national capital starting November 4, BJP parliamentarian Vijay Goel on Monday stated that he will violate the rule and called it a political stunt of AAP government.

"The Odd-Even scheme of the Kejriwal government is election stunt and drama in view of assembly election. In the last 5 years, they have done nothing to control pollution in Delhi. The industrial wastes are burnt in open in the industrial areas of Bawana, Okhla etc. They have done nothing," Goel was quoted as saying.

"I will oppose Odd-Even. I will hold a symbolic protest to send out a message to the people that Odd-Even is of no use. I will ride an odd-numbered vehicle on even day," he said.

"I along with Shyam Jaju will drive my car to ITO to oppose #OddEven drama" today 4th Nov at 12:00 noon from my residence.Pls Cvr

- Vijay Goel, MP," he said in another tweet.

Attacking further the Kejriwal government, the BJP leader took to Twitter and wrote, "All the environmental agencies say that Odd-Even is of no use. In order to oppose the drama of Odd-Even I will ride through the roads of Delhi in my car tomorrow."

Reacting to BJP leader Vijay Goel's tweet, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said it's not right for the BJP to oppose the poeple of Delhi like this and that he will go to Vijay Goel and will try to make him understand. "Vijay Goel along with other BJP leader are planning to oppose Odd-Even in Delhi. People across Delhi are following Odd-Even. It is not right for the BJP to oppose the people of Delhi like this. I am going to Vijay Goel with flower and will try to convince him. I hope I succeeds in doing so."

विजय गोयल जी एवं भाजपा ने कहा है कि वे दिल्ली में odd even का विरोध करेंगे। पूरी दिल्ली के लोग odd even पालन कर रहे हैं। भाजपा का इस तरह दिल्ली के लोगों का विरोध करना सही नहीं है। मैं विजय गोयल जी को समझाने फूल लेकर उनके घर जा रहा हूँ। मुझे उम्मीद है मैं उन्हें समझा लूँगा — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) November 4, 2019

Under the Odd-Even scheme, the vehicles with odd last digits in the registration number will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with even last digit will be allowed to ply on even dates. The rule will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.

The scheme will begin on November 4 and conclude on November 15.