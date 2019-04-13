Officials injured in 'stone pelting' over sealing drive in Mayapuri; Arvind Kejriwal says locals beaten up

New Delhi: Officials conducting a sealing drive in Delhi's Mayapuri area on Saturday sustained injuries when stones were pelted at them even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that it was Delhi Police which beat up locals in the area and called it "extremely shameful" action.

Around 15 officials sustained injuries in the incident and had to be taken to a hospital, police said.

A team consisting of members of the SDMC and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and police and paramilitary personnel had gone to effect the sealing drive in the area when the incident took place, senior officials said.

#WATCH Clash broke out between locals & security forces in Delhi's Mayapuri area after MCD officials began to seal some factories in the area following National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order to seal nearly 850 factories. pic.twitter.com/sitlqU116Z — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

"On Saturday morning, a team of local bodies, police and para military, had gone to the Mayapuri area to seal tyre factories. The locals started pelting stones at them following which, 12-15 officials suffered minor injuries and were sent to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital," a senior police official said.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to share a video purportedly showing police officials pelting stones at people and beating them. "It is extremely shameful that the citizens are being treated in this manner by the Centre. The trader community has always supported the BJP with money as well as with votes," he tweeted.

"But in return, the Centre-led police brutally beat up the traders sending a clear message that they do not want the community's support in the upcoming polls," he chief minister added.

Police said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation initiated.

The National Green Tribunal had slammed the Delhi government for not taking action against illegal scrap industries in Mayapuri that cause pollution.