Over-speeding bus rams into several vehicles near Akshardham flyover in Delhi; 3 injured

New Delhi: At least three persons including a woman and an auto driver were injured in a road accident in the national capital on Wednesday. The mishap took place in the afternoon near the Akshardham temple when a high-speeding bus hit at least seven vehicle in a row.

Confirming the report, Deputy Commisioner of Police said, "A high-speed bus hit several vehicles which left 3 people including a woman and an auto driver injured."

All the injured were taken to a nearby hospital and were given medical treatment.