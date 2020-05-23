People loot mangoes worth nearly Rs 30000 from poor Delhi hawker, video goes viral

In a shocking incident in Delhi's Jagat Puri, people looted mangoes from a hawker amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown. The video of a crowd looting the mangoes from the baskets of a hawker has gone viral on social media platforms. Mangoes worth nearly Rs 30,000 was looted from the man.

The incident took place in the afternoon of May 20 and the video shows people flouting the norms of social distancing to get mangoes. It is to be noted that the poor hawker sells mangoes in the area and had an argument with a rickshaw puller that day.

When he was asked to move his cart, he pulled it forward and no sooner had he done that, the people passing nearby jumped at the baskets kept under the cart. The video shows people taking arm full of mangoes and throwing away the empty baskets.

A man present at the scene made the video. The man, who was looted, filed a complaint against the miscreants. However, the police is yet to find the culprits.