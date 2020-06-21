हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Prisoner at Delhi's Mandoli jail found COVID-19 positive after death: Prison officials

An inmate of Mandoli jail in Delhi who died six days ago, was found to be positive for coronavirus COVID-19 a post-mortem report confirmed, police said on Sunday.

Prisoner at Delhi's Mandoli jail found COVID-19 positive after death: Prison officials

New Delhi: An inmate of Mandoli jail in Delhi who died six days ago, was found to be positive for coronavirus COVID-19 a post-mortem report confirmed, police said on Sunday.

Kanwar Singh (62) had died on June 15 in his sleep with no apparent cause of death, prison officials said. 

Singh was convicted and sentenced for life imprisonment in 2016 for a murder case. He was lodged in senior citizen barrack of CJ-14, sharing the cell with 28 other inmates, officials said.

"After his death, the COVID-19 test was conducted on the dead body, the result of which came as positive. The COVID-19 test is being conducted for all the inmates of this barrack. Presently their health is alright," officials told ANI.

As many as 23 prison inmates lodged in Delhi jails have been found to be COVID-19 positive which includes 16 recovered cases and 1 death. Whereas, atleast 45 prison staff members have reported to be COVID-19 positive including seven recovered.

