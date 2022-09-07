NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to immediately release Rs 383.74 crore due to the city's municipal corporations under education and health heads, the L-G’s office said on Wednesday.

“Delhi Lt Governor has written to CM Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to release MCD's amount of Rs 383.74 crores, relating to education and health, pending for 2 years,” Raj Niwas Delhi said in a statement.

Delhi Lt Governor has written to CM Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to release MCD's amount of Rs 383.74 crores, relating to education and health, pending for 2 years: Raj Niwas Delhi pic.twitter.com/IfZbvi0tc4 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

Sharing on Twitter a letter he wrote to the CM, Lt Governor VK Saxena's office said he has asked for the release of the fund pending for two years. Holding the fund "without any reason" was adversely impacting primary education and health in Delhi, he said in the letter.

Delhi L-G and AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal are at loggerheads over several issues.

In AAP's latest fight with Lt Governor Saxena, its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh today dramatically, and literally, tore a defamation notice sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the “khadi scam” allegations.

“The Constitution of India gives me the right to speak the truth,” Sanjay Singh said at a press meet, “As a member of the Rajya Sabha, I have the right to speak the truth. I will not be cowed down by this notice sent by a thief, a corrupt man.” And then he went on to tear it into several pieces: “I can tear and throw away such notices 10 times.”

The AAP alleges that the Lieutenant Governor, appointed by the Centre, is acting in "political vendetta" on directions from the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.